Driver charged with DWI after Smart Car severs woman's leg in Manhattan

TRIBECA, New York (WABC) -- A New York City man faces charges after his Smart Car allegedly spun out of control, crashed into a 42-year-old woman, and pinned her to a utility pole, severing her leg below the knee.
It happened around 10 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Murray and West Street in Tribeca when the driver attempted to make a U-turn at a high speed.
A 20-year-old man was also struck and suffered minor injuries. Both victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital, where the woman is in stable condition.
Police said the driver, 27-year-old Travis Funes of Brooklyn, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, and failure to yield to a pedestrian.
Residents who live nearby say they constantly complain about this intersection.
"I just think the whole intersection there was a disaster waiting to happen, and people in this neighborhood have been talking about it for years. They shouldn't have to have a guard to control traffic," one resident said.
