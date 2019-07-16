Driver exiting New Jersey car wash accidentally hits gas, ends up in waterway

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A driver exiting a car wash in New Jersey accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake and careened into a nearby waterway Tuesday.

It happened in Hackensack, and the incident was captured on video.

The Hackensack Fire Department said the occupant of the car was able to make it out of the vehicle and get back to shore.

That person was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Hackensack police are conducting an investigation.

