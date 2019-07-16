Driver exiting New Jersey car wash accidentally hits gas, ends up in waterway

It happened in Hackensack, and the incident was captured on video.
Driver exiting Car Wash mistakenly hit gas instead of brake. Occupants of car self extricated back to shoreline. One occupant of car was transported to hospital with minor injuries. Hackensack police to conduct investigation. @HackensackPD @ABC7NYNewsDesk @NBCNewYork #HFD pic.twitter.com/UYT0ySfvDx— Hackensackfirenj (@HackensackFDNJ) July 16, 2019
The Hackensack Fire Department said the occupant of the car was able to make it out of the vehicle and get back to shore.
That person was hospitalized with minor injuries.
Hackensack police are conducting an investigation.
