Driver exiting New Jersey car wash accidentally hits gas, ends up in waterway

Driver exiting Car Wash mistakenly hit gas instead of brake. Occupants of car self extricated back to shoreline. One occupant of car was transported to hospital with minor injuries. Hackensack police to conduct investigation.

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A driver exiting a car wash in New Jersey accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake and careened into a nearby waterway Tuesday.It happened in Hackensack, and the incident was captured on video.The Hackensack Fire Department said the occupant of the car was able to make it out of the vehicle and get back to shore.That person was hospitalized with minor injuries.Hackensack police are conducting an investigation.