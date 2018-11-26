Duane Reade manager shot in head at Queens store

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) --
The manager of a Queens Duane Reade was shot outside the 24-hour drug store overnight Monday.

Police say the 49-year-old victim was shot in the head around 3:40 a.m. at the location on Roosevelt Avenue in Woodside.

He was hospitalized in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

A man was fatally shot in the same location in July, in a park just outside the business.

