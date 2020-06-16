Woman found murdered in New Jersey home after 5-year-old discovered wandering alone

DUMONT, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 5-year-old child found wandering alone outside a New Jersey apartment complex led to a gruesome discovery overnight Tuesday.Authorities say the child was wandering unattended in the area of 310 Knickerbocker Road in Dumont just after midnight.Responding officers learned that the child's mother lived in the complex, and the child's aunt reported that her sister, the child's 36-year-old mother, was not answering her phone.Officers entered the mother's apartment, where they discovered her dead with stab wounds to the neck.Soon thereafter, Closter Police located the victim's 36-year-old boyfriend walking in Closter with the victim's two other children, ages 18 months and 6 months.The boyfriend was taken into custody but has not yet been charged.An investigation is being conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit under the direction of Chief Robert Anzilotti, the Dumont Police Department under the direction of Chief Michael Conner, and the Bergen County Sheriff's Office under the direction of Sheriff Anthony Cureton.----------