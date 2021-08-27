the rock

Dwayne Johnson seems to have a doppelgänger in Alabama

By Marianne Garvey, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Dwayne Johnson seems to have a doppelgänger in Alabama

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has a look-alike.

An Alabama law enforcement officer has gone viral because he bears an uncanny resemblance to "The Jungle Cruise" star. So much so that when the Morgan County Sheriff's Office posted a picture of Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields on Facebook, the responses poured in.



"It's cool that the Rock looks like the real hero, Lt. Fields!," one person wrote.

"Can he swing by my house, I need to confirm he looks like the Rock as well," one woman commented.

"He sure does, can u smell what the rock is cooking," wrote another.

The Facebook post led to a TikTok video that currently has 1.6 million views.

"That's Dwayne The Cop Johnson," on TikTok user commented.

According to Alabama news outlet AL.com, Lt. Fields has worked with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office for 17 years in various roles.

"I've been called The Rock and Vin Diesel's love child," Fields told AL.com. "I go along with it. It's humorous. It's flattering. It could be worse people, I guess."

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesmovie newsthe rockotrc
THE ROCK
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
'The Rock' surprises his former high school football team
Dwayne Johnson responds to viral doppelgänger post
Review: 'Jungle Cruise' is proof chemistry can be unpredictable
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Show More
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
More TOP STORIES News