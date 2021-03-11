Man wearing bright orange hat tried to rape woman in East Harlem, NYPD says

The NYPD believes a man who was caught on camera wearing a bright orange hat approached the 40-year-old victim near East 131st Street just after 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say he threw her to the ground, pulled off her pants and tried to rape her.
She was able to break free and he ran off.
The victim was treated for a small cut to her head.
The NYPD is asking for the public's help tracking down the suspect seen in surveillance video.
Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
