Man wearing bright orange hat tried to rape woman in East Harlem, NYPD says

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect who tried to rape a woman in East Harlem.The NYPD believes a man who was caught on camera wearing a bright orange hat approached the 40-year-old victim near East 131st Street just after 5 p.m. Wednesday.Police say he threw her to the ground, pulled off her pants and tried to rape her.She was able to break free and he ran off.The victim was treated for a small cut to her head.The NYPD is asking for the public's help tracking down the suspect seen in surveillance video.Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.----------