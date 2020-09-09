100,000 school bus seats available for NYC students on 1st day of school

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6405935" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Darla Miles has the latest as students, parents and educators plea to delay the reopening of New York City schools during a City Council hearing.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that there will be 100,000 school bus seats available for New York City students by the first day of school on September 21.Students and adults on board buses will be required to wear masks.The mayor also said social distancing will be enforced, windows on the buses will be opened, and the buses will undergo a nightly cleaning.Bus companies will be provided personal protective equipment.Mayor de Blasio said that every bus garage will have electrostatic sprayers and some 300,000 masks available.Family notifications of bus service began on Wednesday and all families will be notified by the end of the week.The city said they needed less than the normal 140,000 seats due to the fact that schools are operating in a Blended Learning format and that approximately one out of every four students will be learning remotely.