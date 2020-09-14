coronavirus new york city

Reopen NYC: Mayor announces 55 positive COVID-19 cases among NYC Schools employees

COVID-19 News and Information
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that so far, 55 New York City Schools staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's a positivity rate of 0.32% among the 16,982 tested.

As a result, one school closed Monday, while another previously closed one reopened.

The MORE UFT caucus of the teachers union held a "Day of Action" of protests Monday outside two city schools.

"We're just a few days into the school reopening plan negotiated by the Mayor and UFT leadership, and it's already clear our communities are in danger. Positive cases around the city have been reported among staff, requiring colleagues to quarantine at a moment's notice. Staff returned to buildings with sinks, windows, toilets still broken, without PPE and without adequate staffing for the hybrid model," the group said in a press release.

The mayor said 98% of the coronavirus test results are back within 48 hours.

"Some people will test positive," he said. "Those folks will immediately get support."

After two weeks, those professionals testing positive will come back to work and they will complete the school year, the mayor said.

The same will happen with students.

"We have to remember that for the small percentage of people who test positive it is a very temporary reality," Mayor de Blasio said.

There is free priority testing for all students and Department of Education employees throughout the city.

There are 22 priority testing sites at H+H facilities in all five boroughs.

You can find a location near you at nyc.gov/COVIDtest.

There is also a DOE COVID Response Situation Room. It includes a direct hotline for principals, test and trace officials, and will be open six days a week with daily public reporting.

The mayor also announced that 2,000 additional educators will be in place by the first day of school. They are made up of redeployed central staff, long-term substitutes, and temporary staff.

RELATED: City Council members push to delay in-person learning



RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area

COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew york citycoronavirus new york cityback to schoolmedicalreopen nycabc7ny instagramcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkrichard carranzacovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healtheducationcoronavirus testingschoolshospitalmayor bill de blasionyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
NYC schools can open, but hurdles remain
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Updates: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade not live this year
NYC Marathon celebrates 50th anniversary of iconic race
COVID Updates: Vaccine volunteers continue to participate in trials
COVID Updates: Trump officials interfered with CDC reports, report says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade not live this year
FBI reveals new info in case of missing NJ girl Dulce Maria Alavez
New York Sports Clubs owner files for Chapter 11
Positive tests prompt all-remote learning in several schools
Tropical Storm Sally expected to intensify to Cat. 1 hurricane
Tropical Storm Vicky is 20th named storm of hurricane season
Gunman changed clothes after allegedly killing Bronx man
Show More
Mask up or else! New MTA $50 fine in effect today
NY to begin sending extra $300 per week in unemployment benefits
F tunnel repair project gets underway
Amazon seeking 100,000 people for warehouse jobs
NY Giants set for Monday Night Football opener against Steelers
More TOP STORIES News