coronavirus long island

Reopen News: As NYC delays, it's back to school for some on Long Island

By Diana Rocco, Eyewitness News
BETHPAGE, Nassau County (WABC) -- Some students in Bethpage are returning to their school building for the first time since March.

At John H. West Elementary, signs are up welcoming students that say "We are all in this together... Plainedge strong."

They are one of the first few Long Island districts headed back for blended learning, in-classroom and at home.

In school, masks will be required accept for a few breaks during the day, desks will be spaced six-feet apart some with Plexiglas in between, and decals are down on the floor reminding students to social distance.

As for New York City kids, in-school school opening has been pushed back to September 21st. Remote learning begins on the 16th.

Most of Long Island's school districts return to school next week.

MORE NEWS: Moving companies turn customers away as people leave Tri-State in record numbers
EMBED More News Videos

Dan Krauth reports on people leaving New York City in record numbers amid the COVID pandemic.





RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area

COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnassau countybethpageback to schoolreopen long islandcoronavirus suffolk countycoronaviruscoronavirus nassau countycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthlong islandhealth care
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
NYC delays schools reopening; Officials plead for 'patience'
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND
COVID Updates: HHS cancelling ventilator contracts, says stockpile is full
COVID Updates: 74% of people say they would get vaccine
Long Island school demonstrates back to school safety
Teachers fear school buildings not ready for classes; district says they are
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What to do if you want to opt out of the payroll tax deferral
Workouts return! Gyms are back open today in NYC
Niecy Nash, singer Jessica Betts get married
AccuWeather: Muggy with showers
1st Black woman on NJ Supreme Court sworn in
COVID Updates: HHS cancelling ventilator contracts, says stockpile is full
28-year-old man shot, killed outside bank
Show More
FDNY saves woman with heroic, rare rope rescue
COVID News: Man taunts store employees after refusing to wear mask
300+ Floyd protesters to have summonses dismissed by NYC DA
NYC delays schools reopening; Officials plead for 'patience'
Video shows armed holdup at grocery store
More TOP STORIES News