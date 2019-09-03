Education

Back to school in Newark, Superintendent says no lead concerns in drinking water

By
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Summer break is over and it's back to school for thousands of children in New Jersey.

Newark Public Schools are starting a new school year.

That means parents, students, and teachers are getting ready for classes to begin.

As school starts, Newark's ongoing lead water crisis remains a concern.

The district began preparing for the new school year by distributing backpacks at an event for students last week.

35,000 students in the district will be heading back to some 66 buildings, many of which are very old. The average age of a Newark school is 92 years old.

There is a lot of concern about the infrastructure. In fact, three years ago when the lead water crisis first arose, it was in the schools that the elevated levels were detected.

Since then, the district says it has replaced the lead pipes in most of those buildings, and all of them have been fitted with water filters. They are commercial grade water filters which are superior to the ones people had been using in their homes.

Superintendent Roger Leon says that there is no need for concern, the drinking water is safe in the schools. There is no need for water bottles for students either.

The superintendent will be on hand at Ann Street School to greet students as they arrive for their first day on Tuesday morning.

