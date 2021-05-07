Education

Custodian saves third grader from choking in Mohegan Lake

By Eyewitness News
MOHEGAN LAKE, Westchester County (WABC) -- A custodian at an elementary school in Westchester County is a hero after saving the life of a choking student.

Angelo Alessandro works as a custodian at George Washington Elementary School in the Lakeland Central School District.

On April 20, a third-grade student began choking during lunch.

Alessandro noticed the student was in distress and knew he had to take action quickly.

The student was not breathing and his bottom lip was turning blue.

"As soon as I saw the purple lips, and the student was not breathing, I took action right away," he said. "I knew right away he was choking."

Alessandro pulled food out of the student's mouth and performed the Heimlich maneuver, which led to more food dislodging. The student then could return to normal breathing.


He said it all happened so quickly.
"Breathe, breathe, breathe," Alessandro said. "I wanted him to breathe. That's all I wanted him to do."

George Washington's principal, Dr. Tracy Norman, was thankful for his efforts.

"I am proud of him," Dr. Norman said. "It speaks to his character. It is humbling to have a custodian go above and beyond and do such a heroic thing, putting others before himself. That's a true sign of a hero and I'm certainly proud of him for that."

"I'm grateful we had Angelo here that day, and I'm grateful he took the initiative to be a human being and help another human being," Dr. Norman added.




