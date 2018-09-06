EDUCATION

Dozens of NJ schools to dismiss early due to heat Thursday

EMBED </>More Videos

Derick Waller reports from Jersey City on the dismissals.

By
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
It could feel like 100-degrees in parts of the Tri-State.

Now dozens of school districts are closing early due to the extreme heat.

In Jersey City, it's the first day of school, but students will already be getting out of school early because there is a lack of air conditioning.

The following schools will be closing early Thursday:

Bergen County

Fort Lee Public Schools: Early dismissal schedule

Hackensack Public Schools: Early release at 12:30 p.m.

Hasbrouck Heights School District: Early dismissal schedule

Lodi Public Schools: Half day session

Midland Park Public Schools: 12:30 p.m. dismissal

Norwood Public School: Early dismissal schedule

Teaneck Public Schools: Half day schedule

Tenafly Public Schools: Early dismissal schedule

Ramsey School District: Minimum day schedule

Waldwick School District Early dismissal schedule

Westwood Regional School District: Early dismissal schedule

Essex County

Belleville Public Schools: Early dismissal schedule

Bloomfield School District: Half day schedule

Verona Public Schools: Early dismissal schedule

Montclair School District: Early dismissal schedule

Hudson County

Jersey City Public Schools: School closes at 12:45 p.m.

Morris County

Hanover Park High School: Early dismissal schedule

Madison Public Schools: Early dismissal schedule

Montville Township Public Schools: Early dismissal schedule

Morris School District: Early dismissal schedule

Netcong Elementary School: Early dismissal schedule

Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Schools: Half day schedule

Passaic County

Clifton Public Schools: Early dismissal Schedule

Hawthorne Public Schools: Early dismissal schedule

Paterson Public Schools: 1:10 p.m. dismissal for students

Wayne Township Schools: Early dismissal schedule

Union County

Scotch Plains-Fanwood School District: Single session day

Union Township Public Schools: Half day schedule



A bill requiring air conditioning in schools never made it to a vote in the state legislature. Meantime, New York City is spending tens of millions of dollars to install air conditioning in their 11,000 schools.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationearly dismissalheatback to schoolJersey City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
1st day of class at NY's only public school in a hospital
NYC students, new schools chancellor mark 1st day of school
Newark students head back to school
New NYC schools chancellor has big goals for 1st school year
More Education
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Still hot, but cool weekend ahead
Vanilla Ice aboard Dubai flight with sick passengers
Report: LIRR has worst on time performance in 19 years
Searing Trump op-ed sets off wild guessing game on author
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Man shot in head takes himself to hospital, later dies
Authorities remove sick passenger from cruise ship in NYC
Man suspected of breaking into apartments with victims inside
Study reveals most contaminated part of an airport
Show More
Brush fire in NJ causes delays for commuters at Penn Station
Amber Alert update: Mom charged after 2-year-old found dead
Student stabbed with comb on NYC's 1st day of school
More News