Dozens of NJ schools to dismiss early due to heat Thursday

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --It could feel like 100-degrees in parts of the Tri-State.
Now dozens of school districts are closing early due to the extreme heat.
In Jersey City, it's the first day of school, but students will already be getting out of school early because there is a lack of air conditioning.
The following schools will be closing early Thursday:
Bergen County
Fort Lee Public Schools: Early dismissal schedule
Hackensack Public Schools: Early release at 12:30 p.m.
Hasbrouck Heights School District: Early dismissal schedule
Lodi Public Schools: Half day session
Midland Park Public Schools: 12:30 p.m. dismissal
Norwood Public School: Early dismissal schedule
Teaneck Public Schools: Half day schedule
Tenafly Public Schools: Early dismissal schedule
Ramsey School District: Minimum day schedule
Waldwick School District Early dismissal schedule
Westwood Regional School District: Early dismissal schedule
Essex County
Belleville Public Schools: Early dismissal schedule
Bloomfield School District: Half day schedule
Verona Public Schools: Early dismissal schedule
Montclair School District: Early dismissal schedule
Hudson County
Jersey City Public Schools: School closes at 12:45 p.m.
Morris County
Hanover Park High School: Early dismissal schedule
Madison Public Schools: Early dismissal schedule
Montville Township Public Schools: Early dismissal schedule
Morris School District: Early dismissal schedule
Netcong Elementary School: Early dismissal schedule
Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Schools: Half day schedule
Passaic County
Clifton Public Schools: Early dismissal Schedule
Hawthorne Public Schools: Early dismissal schedule
Paterson Public Schools: 1:10 p.m. dismissal for students
Wayne Township Schools: Early dismissal schedule
Union County
Scotch Plains-Fanwood School District: Single session day
Union Township Public Schools: Half day schedule
New Jersey Schools closing early due to extreme heat:— Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) September 6, 2018
Bergen County:
Fort Lee
Hackensack
Hasbrouck Heights
Lodi
Midland
Norwood
Teaneck
Tenafly
Ramsey
Waldwick
Westwood#abc7ny
A bill requiring air conditioning in schools never made it to a vote in the state legislature. Meantime, New York City is spending tens of millions of dollars to install air conditioning in their 11,000 schools.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts