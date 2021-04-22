Going green in NYC with electric school buses, composting, and a big oil lawsuit

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10537203" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The city aims to have all school buses electric by 2035.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10533548" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Anderson Pierre-Louis, Dexter Edwards, and Giovanni Kruythoff helped save a man's life at a subway station in Manhattan.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This Earth Day, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced some big efforts to go green in the city like electric school buses, the return of composting, and a big lawsuit against big oil.Mayor de Blasio first announced 100% of New York City's school bus fleet will electric by 2035.The mayor said that the city is building upon its goal of having a 100% electric city fleet by 2040, with buses leading the way.The city will also pursue a local law requiring all new parking lots to include electric vehicle charging.Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter and the city's Director of Climate and Sustainability Ben Furnas showed off the city's first electric school bus.This first electric-powered school bus will begin picking children up next week.The city aims to have 75 electric buses in operation within two years.New York City is also resurrecting its curbside composting services after it was cut from last year's budget.Collection services will begin in October. It will be opt-in, at least for now, with enrollment starting in August.The city also filed a lawsuit against Exxon, Shell, BP, and the American Petroleum Institute for violating New York City's Consumer Protection Law through false advertising and deceptive trade practices."Our children deserve to live in a world free from climate change, and we must do everything in our power to give them hope and stop climate change in its tracks," Mayor de Blasio said. "That means taking on some of the biggest polluting corporations for false advertising and greenwashing, in direct violation of our Consumer Protection Laws. My Earth Day message to Big Oil: See you in court."The lawsuit seeks relief to stop the defendants from engaging the deceptive practices alleged in the complaint and to recover civil penalties for every violation of New York City's Consumer Protection Law.----------