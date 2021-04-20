coronavirus new jersey

In-person learning delayed until September in Jersey City, superintendent says

By Eyewitness News
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Even as Jersey City public school teachers had already returned to their classrooms, getting them ready for an expected resumption of in-person learning next week, the superintendent announced a big delay.

In a robocall to parents Sunday night, Superintendent Franklin Walker said that in-person learning would not restart until September.

Walker said there was not enough staffing to reopen the schools.

"The staff we need for adequate supervision and instruction is not available. On Thursday, we had 458 instruction staff absent and then close to 500 on Friday," he said in a Tweet.



Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, who does not control the city's schools, then took to Facebook to blast the decision and call on the school district to "reconsider."



About 20% of parents had informed the school district that they would send their children back the week of April 26 if schools reopened.

