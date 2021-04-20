In-person learning delayed until September in Jersey City, superintendent says

In a robocall to parents Sunday night, Superintendent Franklin Walker said that in-person learning would not restart until September.
Walker said there was not enough staffing to reopen the schools.
"The staff we need for adequate supervision and instruction is not available. On Thursday, we had 458 instruction staff absent and then close to 500 on Friday," he said in a Tweet.
Here's the robocall from Jersey City Superintendent of Schools Franklin Walker where he tells parents that schools will not resume in-person learning this year.— John Heinis (@HeinisHardNews) April 19, 2021
"The staff we need for adequate supervision and instruction is not available." pic.twitter.com/4gVkCHm1K2
Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, who does not control the city's schools, then took to Facebook to blast the decision and call on the school district to "reconsider."
About 20% of parents had informed the school district that they would send their children back the week of April 26 if schools reopened.
