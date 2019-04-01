Middle school in New Jersey going cell-phone free

PLAINFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A middle school in New Jersey is now cellphone-free.Principal Kevin Stansbury at Maxson Middle School in Plainfield says test scores were down, discipline was high, and students' ability to learn was being impacted.So the school decided it needed a phone-free environment and bought special pouches where students can lock away their cell phones for the day.The ultimate goal was to increase student engagement, have less class distractions, and allow for more interaction between students and teachers.Stansbury said that while some students were hesitant at first about not being able to use their phones, they have responded in support of the program.----------