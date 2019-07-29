More than 250 incoming freshman get free dorm supplies for college

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Hundreds of low-income college students received dorm room supplies for free thanks to two local organizations.More than 250 incoming freshmen got to attend the one-day pop-up shop at Barnard College on Monday afternoon.The first-generation students were able to stock up on bedding, lamps, towels, pillows, hangers and rugs.The students also attended workshops to help with their transition to college.Local nonprofit Grad Bag, started by two mothers from Scarsdale, plans to outfit over 1,300 low-income college students with school supplies.They collect and redistribute lightly used dorm room essentials for low-income students.They say students spend an average of $114.21 for their dorm, so not having to shop for those supplies is a big help.The event was part of Let's Get Ready's annual Transition Day program.----------