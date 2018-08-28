NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --After 22 years of state oversight, Newark public schools celebrated the first convocation under the city's control.
The New Jersey Board of Education voted in September 2017 to return control of the schools to Newark. The decision began a months-long transition process to hand over the reins of the district to the locally elected school board.
Thousands attended the convocation Tuesday at the Prudential Center where Newark's new Superintendent Roger León unveiled the future of education for Newark public school children.
"We are changing the way we conduct business and deliver educational services to Newark Public School students," León said. "My goal is to unleash the genius in every child and to create a village of supporters from their parents to teachers, administrators, and the Newark community."
Throughout this week, Newark high school students will attend orientations prior to the start of school on September 4.
