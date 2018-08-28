PUBLIC SCHOOL

Newark celebrates 1st convocation after regaining control of public schools from state

Kindergarten teacher Alexa Wolfe teaches her students at KIPP Thrive Academy Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2015, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
After 22 years of state oversight, Newark public schools celebrated the first convocation under the city's control.

The New Jersey Board of Education voted in September 2017 to return control of the schools to Newark. The decision began a months-long transition process to hand over the reins of the district to the locally elected school board.

Thousands attended the convocation Tuesday at the Prudential Center where Newark's new Superintendent Roger León unveiled the future of education for Newark public school children.

"We are changing the way we conduct business and deliver educational services to Newark Public School students," León said. "My goal is to unleash the genius in every child and to create a village of supporters from their parents to teachers, administrators, and the Newark community."

Throughout this week, Newark high school students will attend orientations prior to the start of school on September 4.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationpublic schoolNewarkNew JerseyEssex County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PUBLIC SCHOOL
Colorado school district switches to 4-day week
One Long Island school district named best in US
7 On Your Side: School without working landline for months
New NYC schools chancellor prepares to meet students
More public school
EDUCATION
Tips for making the first day of school easier
LI school struck by lightning may not be ready until March
LI school struck by lightning won't open in time for start of classes
LI district 70 bus drivers short ahead of the school year
More Education
Top Stories
11-year-old hospitalized after being found in hot car
PD: Woman tried to dissolve body before feeding it to gators
Bees swarming hot dog stand create Times Square spectacle
Police: Father kills children, himself in apartment
Manhattan hotel evacuated after trash fires on 3 floors
Police look for 2 teens who broke into LI school with gun
Half-naked woman apparently rings homes' doorbells
Study: Hurricane Maria killed nearly 3,000 in Puerto Rico
Show More
NYPD: 3 men ordering food, assaulting, robbing deliverymen
Mourners paying final respects to Aretha Franklin at public viewing
'The Conners': John Goodman hints Roseanne will be killed off
Bronx protest held over long-delayed Roberto Clemente Plaza
Jacksonville Shooting: Victims were specifically targeted
More News