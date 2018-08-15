EDUCATION

New Jersey high school principal installs laundry room to fight student bullying

EMBED </>More Videos

Toni Yates has more on the new laundry room at a Newark high school.

Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
A high school principal in New Jersey is going above and beyond to make sure his students don't skip school out of fear of being bullied.

West Side High School Principal Akbar Cook said some students were being bullied because of their dirty clothes -- which resulted in chronic absenteeism where they would miss three to five days a month.

One time a student didn't want her bags checked to enter the school because she was embarrassed to be carrying dirty clothes while she was homeless.

Cook said he kicked the football team out of their locker room to install a washer and dryer for students to do their laundry.

The principal has only had his job for just two weeks, but he is already vowing to always fight for his students.

"Because the kids feel that and they'll fight on that SAT or that test the same way you fight for them," Cook said. "That's who I am."

When Cook's addition to the school hit social media, the community started to donate laundry detergent and dryer sheets so students can do their laundry completely free of cost.

The laundry room will be open for students Monday, Wednesday and Friday beginning Aug. 27.

"When school starts on September the 4th, my kids will be able to use it daily after school," Cook said.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationlaundromathigh schoolanti-bullyingprincipalNewarkEssex County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Teachers donate sick days to help cancer patient
Colorado school district switches to 4-day week
New NJ law requires recess for students K-5
Strategies for a smooth transition from summer to school
More Education
Top Stories
Another Rikers Island correction officer attacked
More than 30 OD on synthetic marijuana at Connecticut park
Teen being arrested flees from officers in handcuffs
Shots fired near music video shoot for rappers 50 Cent, 6ix9ine
Man who stabbed wife in shower gets 20 years in prison
Lightning strike sparks fire at popular LI summer camp
Sketch released after body found near Verrazano Bridge
Heated exchange between retired cop and teen caught on camera
Show More
Community-based borough jails proposed to replace Rikers
First-ever ferry service launches from Bronx
Parkland students go back to school with tightened security
Rapper Casanova charged after woman punched, robbed
Measles cases reported in 21 states, including NY, NJ, CT
More News