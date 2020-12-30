PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- The tough, yet inspirational Paterson high school principal portrayed in the hit film 'Lean on Me,' has died.
According to a Facebook post by the mayor of Paterson, former Eastside High School principal, Joe Clark, died Tuesday at his home in Florida at the age of 82.
Clark famously used a bullhorn and a baseball bat to keep his students in Paterson in line.
The bat, Clark once explained, was not a weapon, but a symbol of choice for students, who could either strike out or hit a home run.
Paterson Eastside High School principal portrayed in film 'Lean on Me,' dead at 82
