New York district postpones 1st day of school after cyber threat

ORANGE COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- An Orange County district has postponed the first day of school after a cyber security threat.Monroe-Woodbury Central School District Superintendent Elsie Rodriguez sent a letter to parents saying the threat impacted district operations, and as a result, officials scheduled an unplanned Superintendent's Conference Day for Wednesday.Students will attend their first day of school on Thursday, September 5."We recognize that for our families this unexpected schedule change may be difficult," the letter read. "The safety and security of our students is always our first priority, and we believe this extra time will allow us to better prepare for a smooth first day for our students and staff."The district's computer network is currently shut down, as its technical team works in conjunction with cyber security consultants to facilitate restoration of the district servers."At this time, we are unsure how long the restoration process will take," the letter read. "We will not know the full impact to the district's systems until restoration is complete."Parents with additional questions are urged to contact the main office of their child's school.----------