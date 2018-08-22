EDUCATION

NYPD awards scholarships in honor of slain Bronx teen Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz

The NYPD awarded the first of its scholarships in memory of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz.

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) --
The NYPD on Wednesday awarded the first of its scholarships named in honor of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz.

Police say gang members killed the 15-year-old outside a Bronx bodega in June after mistaking him for a rival.

Junior was a member of the NYPD Explorers program, and two scholarships were made public at a graduation ceremony in Lower Manhattan that provide $5,000 each to two Explorer members headed to college this fall.

The Explorers program gives young New Yorkers an introduction to careers in law enforcement and criminal justice.

NYPD First Deputy Commissioner Benjamin Tucker and New York City Police Foundation President and CEO Susan Birnbaum presented the inaugural scholarships, which were selected based on the recipients' applications, personal essays, letters of recommendation, and successful completion of the Law Enforcement Exploring Academy.

