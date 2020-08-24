Education

PHOTOS: Share your back-to-school moments with us

By Eyewitness News
It's time to head back to school, but this year will be unlike any other.

Some children will be going to their actual classrooms, but many others will be learning at school and home, and some will stay all remote.

COVID-19 has changed so much about schooling, but one thing that will continue is the ritual of marking the occasion with back-to-school pictures.

Eyewitness News wants to see your photos.

RELATED: Back-to-school tips and information

Whether it's the classic first-day-of-school shot or a new take on the tradition because of remote learning, share you back-to-school photos with us and they might show up online or on TV.

Submit your photo in the form below:



In the meantime, get some back-to-school photo inspiration from these flashbacks from the Eyewitness News team:


----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationback to schoolthrowback thursdayeducationflashback fridayeyewitness news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Promoter facing consequences after holding weekend music event
Outdoor learning plan unveiled for students in NYC
TSA agents save the day, overnight bride's lost wedding dress
COVID Updates: NY hits new record, Hong Kong raises new concern
Tracking Laura and Marco
St. Louis couple, in RNC speech, to defend show of weapons
Trump makes surprise appearance at RNC
Show More
NY Attorney General asks judge to order Trump Organization to hand over financials
Liberty U pres Falwell says he faced "emotional toll" after wife's affair
Detroit woman pronounced dead found breathing at funeral home
Scott Peterson death penalty conviction overturned
Election Live Updates: Trump formally nominated ahead of RNC night 1
More TOP STORIES News