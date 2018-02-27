As influenza continues to spread across New York City, officials are calling on a superhero to help students prevent and combat the deadly virus.Ready Girl, the New York City Office of Emergency Management's preparedness superhero, stopped by P.S. 88Q on Tuesday to teach fourth- and fifth-grade students the steps they can take to prevent the flu.Ready Girl and her sidekick, Dr. Jane Zucker (who is assistant commissioner for the Bureau of Immunization for the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene), hosted the interactive session to teach students how to identify symptoms and prevent the spread of germs during the flu season.Ready Girl is a superhero and emergency manager who teaches kids about emergency preparedness. She is part of the Ready New York for Kids program, a joint initiative between OEM and the NYC Department of Education, dedicated to helping educate young students about the importance of being prepared.Since she burst onto the superhero scene in October 2015, Ready Girl has taken her message all over New York City, visiting hundreds of schools, community centers and youth organizations, and dropping in on local fairs. She has trained thousands of kids throughout the five boroughs, getting every New York City kid ready for any emergency.----------