School buses ready for NYC students, teachers' classroom concerns remain

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that there will be 100,000 school bus seats available for New York City students by the first day of school on September 21.Students and adults on board buses will be required to wear masks.The mayor also said social distancing will be enforced, windows on the buses will be opened, and the buses will undergo a nightly cleaning.Bus companies will be provided personal protective equipment.Mayor de Blasio said that every bus garage will have electrostatic sprayers and some 300,000 masks available.Family notifications of bus service began on Wednesday and all families will be notified by the end of the week.The city said they needed less than the normal 140,000 seats due to the fact that schools are operating in a Blended Learning format and that approximately two out of every five students will be learning remotely.Meantime, there continues to be serious concern about all school buildings being prepared and safe for the first day of class.The Teachers Union, the UFT was again showing how not all schools are ready.Wednesday, they focused on District 75 in Brooklyn, a special needs district.Bathrooms were dirty, and the supply of masks and PPE was not adequate.They also had serious questions about ventilation.The UFT said when their teachers complained to the Department of Education Tuesday, they were supposedly told that prepping buildings wasn't their job."One of the things that we're going through right now as a school system in a pandemic is that the bureaucratic response of 'not my job' is unacceptable and if you say it you should leave your job," said Michael Mulgrew, UFT President. "This is all hands on deck to prepare every school so that it is safe.""That should have honestly been caught but there was a specific reality about them that are in some state-owned facilities," Mayor de Blasio said. "And once the mistake was realized, they've been resupplied today with the PPE. It's very easy with the amount of PPE we have on hand to get a school supplied immediately. So there was a handful of schools missed, there's no question about that. That's being fixed right now."The number of children who will be in the classroom come September 21st is slowly declining.Wednesday morning the chancellor said 61% will be in Blended Learning, meaning some of the time they'll be in a classroom. 39% of students will be remote learning only from home.