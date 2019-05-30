Senior NYC education executives file discrimination lawsuit against DOE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York City Department of Education is the target of a $90 million discrimination lawsuit.Three senior Education Department executives are filing the suit.They claim they were demoted in favor of less qualified persons of color as part of Chancellor Richard Carranza's campaign to reorganize the department."The bottom line is that he's making hiring and employment decisions based on race and gender and that's unlawful," said Davida Perry, attorney. "It's a distortion of the New York Civil Rights Law."When asked about the lawsuit Wednesday, Carranza said the allegations are "absolutely not true."----------