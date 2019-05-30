Education

Senior NYC education executives file discrimination lawsuit against DOE

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York City Department of Education is the target of a $90 million discrimination lawsuit.

Three senior Education Department executives are filing the suit.

They claim they were demoted in favor of less qualified persons of color as part of Chancellor Richard Carranza's campaign to reorganize the department.

"The bottom line is that he's making hiring and employment decisions based on race and gender and that's unlawful," said Davida Perry, attorney. "It's a distortion of the New York Civil Rights Law."

When asked about the lawsuit Wednesday, Carranza said the allegations are "absolutely not true."

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew york cityeducationdiscriminationracismnyc department of educationrichard carranza
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Edison officer injured in hit-and-run crash, teen arrested
Young girl hospitalized after being hit by foul ball at MLB game
'Kai the Hatchet-Wielding Hitchhiker' gets 57 years in NJ murder
Teacher writes 'WTF is this' on student's assignment
Worker on garbage truck finds man's body on side of LI road
Couple bound for NYC rescued from capsized boat
Bronx teacher accused of raping 13-year-old girl
Show More
Terrifying NYC screwdriver attack leaves 3 teens hospitalized
AccuWeather Alert: One more round of storms
10-month-old dies at daycare after choking on pine cone
Trump lashes out at Mueller, calls him 'never Trumper'
Body found believed to be missing Utah girl
More TOP STORIES News