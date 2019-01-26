EDUCATION

Students raise money to buy teacher who is color blind special glasses

PASADENA, Texas --
A teacher in Texas has a new way of seeing things in life, thanks to a group of his students.

Mr. Hill was surprised with a pair of EnChroma glasses for people who are color blind.

"At the beginning of each school year, I tell students about my color deficiency. It is a great ice-breaker and generates a lot of questions and discussions about it," Hill told the district.

Designed with a filter that optimizes the way a user sees over 10,000 natural and man-made colors, the glasses correct protanopia, the most common form of color blindness.


Students say they appreciate their teacher's hard work and wanted to surprise him with something big.

They set a goal and were able to pay for the glasses. The teacher was able to see the colors of the balloons for the first time.

