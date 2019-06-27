Education

Target bringing back teacher discount on school supplies, clothing

Summer just got started but Target is already thinking about back to school!

The retail chain is bringing back their extra discount for teachers.

Starting July 13, Target is giving educators 15-percent off on school supplies, clothes and other back-to-school essentials.

That includes everything from the basic classroom needs to cleaning supplies and even playground equipment.

Teachers do need to get the coupon emailed to them and have a school ID when checking out.

To sign up for an educators discount go to Target.com/teacherprep.

The offer is valid until July 20.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationbusinessu.s. & worldshoppingteachersconsumertarget
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
12-year-old boy drowns in lake at high-end country club
Search for suspect after man attacked with needle in NYC deli
Prosecutors: Mother killed son because he was getting in way of affair
Most expensive home in US has price cut by $50M
AccuWeather: Summer heat is here to stay
AP FACT CHECK: Claims from the 1st Democratic debate
NYPD: Man attacks elderly woman, steals her necklace in Brooklyn
Show More
Girl hit by foul ball at Astros game had skull fracture: Lawyer
Heartwarming: Brother, sister tearfully hug at pre-K graduation
Democrats clash in 2020's opening debate, aiming at Trump
Suspected fake fire inspector scamming businesses in NJ
Beth Chapman of 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' dies at age 51
More TOP STORIES News