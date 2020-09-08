back to school

Tips to make remote learning more successful at home amid COVID pandemic

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Parents, students and experts are offering tips to make remote learning more successful for children as the new school year gets underway.

Lucy Parry, 15, will be spending her school days on the landing to the attic in her family's South Orange home.

"When we started visualizing, I realized it would be cute and a good idea," her mother said said.

Her mom spent about $100 on accessories.

Meanwhile, 13-year-old Athena Vishudanand will not long do school work from the dining room table in her Ozone Park home.

Instead, she'll use what was her father's childhood desk - in her own room, away from her little sister who has a similar setup.

"My older daughter is in AP class, she needs more time, the work is harder, she needs to concentrate more," Vinty Vishudanand said. "So we separated them."

RELATED | Ventilation issues delay teachers' return to 21 New York City schools

Parents are doing what they can to create inspiring spaces to make remote learning more successful.

And according to the founder of Apartment Therapy, a functional workspace begins with light.
"I've always found light makes a huge difference it keeps kids awake, keeps the energy up in a room and kids don't typically do that by themselves," said Maxwell Ryan.

He advises providing at least two work spaces for your child.

"It's really good if they move around," he said. "Even invest in a bean bag chair, cushions on the floor...give them some place else they can go work."

And let them have some say.

"Kids are not going to be into three points of light in your room, but they will be in to 'you can redecorate your room, you can hang what you want, I can help you," Ryan said.

RELATED | ESL students brace for the challenges of remote learning
EMBED More News Videos

The challenges of remote learning can be daunting for students who speak English as a second language as every minute spent away from the classroom is a minute lost from their much



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew york cityback to schooleducationpandemiconline learninglearn from hometeacherscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BACK TO SCHOOL
District suspends student for attending in-person classes on remote day
Some NJ school districts welcome students back with hybrid model
Ventilation issues delay teachers' return to 21 NYC schools
ESL students brace for remote learning
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
District suspends student for attending in-person classes on remote day
Racial disparities in policing have increased in NYC, data shows
1 killed, 2 injured when gunman opens fire in NYC courtyard
Single mom of 4 has only a lemonade stand as income source
Labor Day violence: 6-year-old shot, teen charged with attempted murder
Members of 2001 Mets hold virtual reunion with NYC firehouse
3 shot in Brooklyn hours after deadly shooting in Queens
Show More
Meet Michael King, NYPD's new sex crimes chief
COVID test now available for Newark Airport passengers
4 more states added to Tri-State Travel Advisory quarantine list
Rochester police leaders retiring after Daniel Prude suffocation death
Start of school in Connecticut delayed by ransomware attack
More TOP STORIES News