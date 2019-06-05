Education

Woman given 3 days to live at birth graduates Medgar Evers College

By
BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) -- In a sea of graduates, there's one who is easy to overlook...if only for her stature.

But Nekhidia Harris is a force, and on Wednesday, she graduated Medgar Evers College with honors and took a beautiful walk across the stage at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

When Harris was born, doctors gave her three days to live. Now, she'll turn 25 in October.

Harris was born with many issues, including brittle bones, and she's undergone numerous surgeries and had dozens of fractures.

She's about the size of a toddler, but nothing breaks her spirit -- and she uses her brain as her height.

Harris already has a non-profit that she uses to motivate others with disabilities. But her energy alone can do just that.

Next up for her is a Masters program at York College.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew york citybrooklyneducationsocietygraduation
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
7-year-old boy struck by bullet in NYC, suspect seen fleeing
Man sought in abduction, sex assault of 9-year-old girl in CT
Guilty plea in crash that killed 5 NJ family members in Delaware
46 ice cream trucks seized in New York City
Pa. woman died in Dominican Republic days before Maryland couple
Daschund named Buddy dies after being shot with BB gun on LI
Man found sleeping in stolen car flees cops, crashes into PD cruiser
Show More
AccuWeather: More humid, some storms
Teacher gives 11-year-old with autism 'Most Annoying' award
Man dies after random assault by stranger on NJ street
Florida daycare worker charged with child abuse
Alleged Mexican drug dealer among 22 nabbed in NYC bust
More TOP STORIES News