Society

Annual memorial honors fallen NYPD officer in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- An annual tradition honoring a fallen NYPD officer continued in Queens Wednesday.

A memorial was held for Officer Edward Byrne 32 years after his murder.

The 22-year-old officer was shot and killed while sitting in his police cruiser back in 1988.

Each year, a memorial is held at the spot in Jamaica where he was killed.

Byrne's murder sparked the city's war against the drug trade.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york cityqueensjamaicanypd
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News