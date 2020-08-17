Politics

President Trump considering pardon for Edward Snowden

BEDMINSTER, New Jersey (WABC) -- President Trump says he's considering a pardon for Edward Snowden.

The president hinted at a possible pardon for the NSA whistleblower during a press briefing Saturday.

"Well I'm going to look at it. I'm not that aware of the Snowden situation, but I'm going to start looking at it. There are many, many people - it seems to be a split decision - many people think that he should somehow be treated differently and other people think he did very bad things. And I'm going to take a very good look at it."

Snowden leaked sensitive documents in 2013 detailing U.S. government surveillance programs.

He now lives in Russia which granted him asylum.

The president had previously referred to Snowden as a traitor and a "spy who should be executed."
