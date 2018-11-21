Elderly man dies in house fire on Long Island

(Steve Mincieli (Left))

CENTRE ISLAND, Long Island (WABC) --
Authorities are investigating the cause of a Long Island fire that claimed the life of an elderly man Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the residence on Centre Island Drive in Centre Island just after 10 a.m.

The victim, referred to by police as a senior citizen, was reportedly the homeowner.

Nassau police Detective Lieutenant Stephen Fitzpatrick said the man lived in Queens but visited the house for vacations.

His identity has not yet been released, but police say they have spoken to his family.

He was reportedly found in front of the home.

Police say the fire was extremely strong, but the cause is still unknown.

An ATF specialist who specializes in identifying sources of fires is also at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

