Attacker takes off on scooter after punching elderly man in head in Brooklyn

Elderly man using cane punched in head in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are searching for the person who punched an elderly man.

It happened on Friday, January 14 at 12 p.m. on 4th Avenue.

The attacker approached the 79-year-old man, who was using a cane at the time and punched him once in the head.

The man then took off on a scooter leaving the victim lying on the ground.

The victim was treated on the scene for a minor injury to his head.

So far there are no arrests and a motive is not known.



Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

