Elderly woman fatally stabbed, husband jumped out window in Inwood

By Diana Rocco, Eyewitness News
INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man and woman were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Upper Manhattan.

The man's body was found outside a building in Inwood.

The woman was discovered inside the building with stab wounds.

Family members were seen leaving the building too upset to talk early Monday morning.

Neighbors tell Eyewitness News the couple has lived in the building at 210 Sherman Avenue for nearly 20 years.

At around10:20 p.m. Sunday, police received a 911 call that a 72-year-old man had jumped from the building. He died from the fall.

When police went upstairs to his 6th-floor apartment, they found his 78-year-old wife dead on the couch. She had multiple stab wounds to her torso.

Police also recovered a knife inside the apartment.

Neighbors tell Eyewitness News they have known the couple for almost 20 years and they have four daughters and grandchildren.

One woman said she had just seen the husband a few days earlier and he had just been to the casino.

"She talked to me and she was fine. Around the same time, I saw him and I spoke to him too and he was fine, he didn't look mad or anything. I don't know what happened," said Maria Hernandez, a neighbor.

Police have not officially identified the couple.

The incident remains under investigation.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
inwoodmanhattannew york citystabbingmurder suicide
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Eyewitness: Father drowns while trying to save son who had fallen in lake
NJ doctor dies after falling 80 feet while on vacation
Ceilings as low as four and a half feet in some illegal micro-apartments, officials report
AccuWeather Alert: Hot and humid
Judge's report on Pantaleo released ahead of commissioner's decision
Be Kind: Jogger gives homeless man shoes off his feet
Must-read stories from the weekend
Show More
Man charged in NYC rice cooker scare appears in court
Investigation into plane crash that killed 2 in Dutchess County
Police searching for missing New Jersey teen
NYPD: 5 arrested after shots fired at officers in Brooklyn
Police rescue woman who jumped into Hudson River
More TOP STORIES News