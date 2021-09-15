Coronavirus Update NYC: Officials investigating 16 COVID cases linked to Electric Zoo music festival

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11022508" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gabby Petito's Instagram account is back after it was mysteriously deleted, while police in Utah are confirming an "incident" between her and boyfriend Brian Laundrie.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Health Department is investigating a cluster of COVID-19 cases linked to the Electric Zoo music festival over Labor Day weekend.Sixteen people have been identified so far as part of the cluster. from the festival at Randall's Island."The Health Department is leading this investigation, but New Yorkers have a vital role to play," said Health Commissioner Dr. Dave A. Chokshi. "Anyone who attended this festival should get tested immediately, regardless of whether or not they have been vaccinated. This is especially urgent if attendees are experiencing symptoms."In addition to the 16 people, another eight have been identified who were in attendance while potentially contagious.Electric Zoo ran from Sept. 3 - 5.COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result obtained within 72 hours of the first day of the festival was required to attend. However, proof of one dose of the vaccine was acceptable, meaning a guest was considered vaccinated even if he or she received the vaccine on the same day they attended the event.New Yorkers canto find a COVID-19 testing location.For those that attended the festival but live outside of NYC, visit your local health department's website to find a testing option.