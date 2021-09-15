coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update NYC: Officials investigating 16 COVID cases linked to Electric Zoo music festival

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Afternoon Update

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Health Department is investigating a cluster of COVID-19 cases linked to the Electric Zoo music festival over Labor Day weekend.

Sixteen people have been identified so far as part of the cluster. from the festival at Randall's Island.

"The Health Department is leading this investigation, but New Yorkers have a vital role to play," said Health Commissioner Dr. Dave A. Chokshi. "Anyone who attended this festival should get tested immediately, regardless of whether or not they have been vaccinated. This is especially urgent if attendees are experiencing symptoms."

In addition to the 16 people, another eight have been identified who were in attendance while potentially contagious.

Electric Zoo ran from Sept. 3 - 5.



COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result obtained within 72 hours of the first day of the festival was required to attend. However, proof of one dose of the vaccine was acceptable, meaning a guest was considered vaccinated even if he or she received the vaccine on the same day they attended the event.

New Yorkers can click here to find a COVID-19 testing location.

For those that attended the festival but live outside of NYC, visit your local health department's website to find a testing option.

ALSO READ | Missing Long Island native's boyfriend a person of interest & hindering investigation, police say
EMBED More News Videos

Gabby Petito's Instagram account is back after it was mysteriously deleted, while police in Utah are confirming an "incident" between her and boyfriend Brian Laundrie.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york cityrandalls islandcoronavirus new york cityhealthmedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
NYC neighborhoods hit hardest by COVID now buried under garbage
COVID News: US military branches set vaccination deadlines
Broadway's comeback: 4 hit musicals raise the curtain Tuesday
NYC schools report 83 COVID cases as teachers protest vaccine mandate
TOP STORIES
PD: Missing woman's boyfriend a person of interest, hindering search
AccuWeather LIVE | Severe storms, flash flooding threatens Tri-State
LIVE | Tourists will circle Earth on 1st SpaceX private flight
Community coming together for 7 siblings who lost both parents
NYC's COVID-19 vaccine mandate on hold for now
Pfizer reveals new timeline for younger kids to get COVID vaccine
Reba McEntire rescued from OK building after staircase collapse
Show More
Accent Dance NYC marks Hispanic Heritage Month with performance
NYC neighborhoods hit hardest by COVID now buried under garbage
Florida shark attack caught on video
Deliveryman and friend stabbed on Upper West Side
NY adds day care mask mandate, Governors Ball vax incentive
More TOP STORIES News