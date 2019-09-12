Electrician killed after cherry picker hit by box truck in Queens, causing deadly fall

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- An electrician died after his work vehicle was struck by a box truck in Queens.The 59-year-old worker fell while making repairs to a traffic light.It happened at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Goldsmith Street around 2:45 a.m. Thursday.NYPD Highway Patrol closed the area to traffic so they could investigate the tragic scene.The worker was in a cherry picker and repairing the overhead light when a box truck hit his vehicle.The employee of Welsbach Electrical Corp fell out onto the street.He was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital where he later died.The driver of the box truck stayed at the scene and was being interviewed by police.So far, no charges are expected.----------