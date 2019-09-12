Electrician killed after cherry picker hit by box truck in Queens, causing deadly fall

By
ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- An electrician died after his work vehicle was struck by a box truck in Queens.

The 59-year-old worker fell while making repairs to a traffic light.

It happened at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Goldsmith Street around 2:45 a.m. Thursday.

NYPD Highway Patrol closed the area to traffic so they could investigate the tragic scene.

The worker was in a cherry picker and repairing the overhead light when a box truck hit his vehicle.

The employee of Welsbach Electrical Corp fell out onto the street.

He was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital where he later died.

The driver of the box truck stayed at the scene and was being interviewed by police.

So far, no charges are expected.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
elmhurstqueensnew york cityfallcrash
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man says he was kidnapped, held for 3 days inside Bronx deli
Car flips, hits other vehicles injuring 5 on Lower East Side
Raccoon that attacked 3 people in NY confirmed to have rabies
Family: Boy killed on sidewalk had just started taking bus by himself
Tears, tributes as NYC marks 18th anniversary of 9/11
AccuWeather: Off and on showers Thursday
Candidates to take the stage in third Democratic debate on ABC
Show More
Mike 'The Situation' to be released after 8-month stint in jail
Apartments damaged in partial roof collapse at NYC building
Flames shoot from plane engine after bird strike: VIDEO
Couple sues fertility clinic, says wrong sperm used to conceive baby
Eyewitness News day-of-air coverage from 09/11/01
More TOP STORIES News