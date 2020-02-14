Employment Opportunities at WABC-TV

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Find out about Employment Opportunities at WABC-TV.

2024 EEO Report

-*-

WABC-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Any organization providing employment information or referrals may ask to receive our postings. For more information, write to us at: WABC-TV, 7 Lincoln Square, New York, NY 10023, or email us at wabcjobs@abc.com.

------------------------

WABC Photographer - Daily Hire

Disney Entertainment's eight-owned ABC stations are multiplatform leaders in local news and information. WABC-TV has been the leader in local news and entertainment programming in the New York City area for more than 60 years. Producing more than 45 hours of live, local news and weather each week, Channel 7 "Eyewitness News" is the most-watched local news in New York and the United States. Quality news and programming, groundbreaking technology, and ongoing community outreach are the hallmarks of excellence that have consistently kept WABC-TV New York's No. 1 station and the most-watched television station in the nation.

WABC-TV's News Photographer will work closely with Assignment Desk, News Reporters and Managers to ensure the timely production of newscasts and special projects! The successful candidate will have a consistent track record in the fast-paced, high-pressure environment of daily local news gathering. The candidate must possess excellent interpersonal skills, and a strong work ethic.

Daily Hire is an employee hired to work daily with no requirement of a regular schedule.

Responsibilities:

Set up and implement live and recorded elements for newscasts

Edit segments and assemble video elements for shows

Assist with the upkeep of equipment inventory

Basic Qualifications:

Minimum of 3 years of experience in daily ENG newsgathering, including shooting, editing, and live shots, working with a reporter or alone.

Must be willing to work any shift, including holidays.

Candidates MUST know how to operate a MW live truck.

Candidates need to have a clean driving record.

Must be able to lift and carry a minimum of 30 pounds of equipment.

Knowledge of the tri-state area is important.

Proven understanding of P2 camera systems, Adobe Premiere Pro editing and bonded cellular transmission technologies (Dejero and Live U)

Preferred Qualifications:

Knowledge and experience in the use of smaller cameras, such as the Sony FX9

Experience using adjustable lenses, multi-camera shooting, and working with complex and creative lighting solutions

Required Education: High School diploma or equivalent.Preferred Education: Bachelor's Degree in Communications, Studio Production, Journalism, or a related field.

The pay rate for this role in New York is $60.00 per hour. Select benefits may be provided as part of the compensation package, such as medical, financial, and/or other benefits, dependent on the level and position offered. To learn more about our benefits visit: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/benefits.

To apply, visit: https://disney.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/disneycareer/job/New-York-NY-USA/WABC-Photographer---Daily-Hire_10091525

WABC Weekend Anchor/Reporter

The Disney owned station WABC in New York City, has an opening for a collaborative anchor/reporter who is responsible for taking ownership of, and working with producers and reporters/colleagues to craft high impact content on linear and digital platforms. The candidate also sets the tone for teamwork and excellence within the station and across the station group. The anchor/reporter is an empathetic and ethical news leader who is committed to uncovering and reporting the facts, and with integrity above all else.

They must be a team player, compelling journalist, and inclusive storyteller with the ability to authentically engage and connect with a diverse audience. Additionally, the anchor/reporter must demonstrate a full understanding of the powerful voice and responsibility journalists have to, and with, the communities they serve.

This is a full-time staff position. The position is covered under the SAG-AFTRA- WABC-TV Collective Bargaining Agreement.

This role is considered on-site, which means the employee will work from a Company designated location on an ongoing basis.

Responsibilities:

Exceptional reporting, writing and interviewing skills

Ability to source and generate impactful enterprise leads, and create impactful content relying on critical relationships with local newsmakers

Be tenacious in their ability to uncover stories through investigation and research

Subject matter expertise in telling high-impact stories in breaking news coverage, and the ability to demonstrate this from the anchor desk and in the field

Ability to report, write, capture visual content, edit and produce stories for multiple platforms on deadline, such as owned and distributed digital and social platforms

Active use of social media for promotion and news gathering

Demonstrated ability to move an audience between linear and digital platforms

Willingness to lead and mentor

Demonstrate a strong commitment to the community, which includes representing the station and participating at various community events

Basic Qualifications: Must have a minimum of 2 years of anchoring experience, and 5 years of reporting experience in a top 10 market

Required Education: Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience. Preferred emphasis in journalism or a related field.

The hiring range for this position in New York is $200,000 to $250,000 per year. The base pay actually offered will take into account internal equity and also may vary depending on the candidate's geographic region, job related knowledge, skills, and experience among other factors. A bonus and/or long term incentive units may be provided as part of the compensation package, in addition to the full range of medical, financial, and/or other benefits, dependent on the level and position offered.

To apply, click here.