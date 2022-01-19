New York Boat Show contest rules

New York Boat Show 2022 Sweepstakes
OFFICIAL RULES
NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN, NOR WILL A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT IMPROVE ONE'S CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.
1. SPONSOR: National Marine Manufacturers Association, 37-18 Northern Blvd., Suite 311, Long Island City, NY 11101 ("Sponsor").
2. ADMINISTRATOR: ABC National Television Sales, Inc., 77 West 66th Street, New York, NY 10023 ("Administrator").
3. ELIGIBLITY: The "New York Boat Show 2022 Sweepstakes" (the "Sweepstakes") is open only to natural persons who are 18 years or older at the time of entry and who are legal residents of, and physically located within the states of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut (collectively, "Territory") and who have an active e-mail account and Internet access. Employees of Sponsor, Administrator, any organizations responsible for sponsoring, fulfilling, administering the Sweepstakes or supplying the prizes, and each of their respective parent, subsidiary, related and affiliated companies (individually and collectively, "Entities"), and the immediate family members and household members of such employees are not eligible to enter or win. "Immediate family members" shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses, regardless of where they live. "Household members" shall mean people who share the same residence at least three (3) months a year, whether related or not.
4. ENTRY: Sweepstakes begins at 12:01 A.M. on January 20, 2022 and ends at 11:59 P.M. on January 26, 2022 ("Entry Period") For purposes of these Official Rules ("Rules"), all times and days are Eastern Time. Normal Internet access and usage charges imposed by your online service will apply.
Go to https://abc7ny.com/deals-contests-promotions/ ("Website"), and complete an official entry form (each, an "("Entry"). You must be a registered member of a Disney.com website with an active Disney account ("Member") to enter. You must include your first and last name, telephone number and e-mail address. Limit one (1) entry per person during the Entry Period. Any attempt by a person to use multiple email addresses to enter more than once may result in disqualification at Administrator's sole discretion.
Existing Member: As a Member, you may enter the Sweepstakes by logging in to the Website with your user name ("User Name") or email address ("Address") and password and following the Entry instructions. If you login to your Member account using Facebook, you will be asked to allow Facebook's "Basic App Permissions," which is required in order to login to your Member account and participate in the Sweepstakes.
Non-Member: If you are not a Member, you may become a Member free of charge by visiting the Website and registering by providing the requested information on the registration form through the "sign up" or similar section on the Website. By creating a Member account, you acknowledge your agreement to the Terms of Use (available at http://disneytermsofuse.com).
During the registration and Entry process, you may be asked to consent to receive promotional and marketing emails from American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. ("ABC") and/or other members of The Walt Disney family of Companies. Consenting to receive promotional, marketing or reminder emails is optional, does not have to be agreed to in order to be eligible to enter the Sweepstakes and does not improve your chances of winning. In the event you do consent to receive these emails, the use of your personal information provided shall be subject to ABC's Privacy Policy, available at www.disneyprivacycenter.com.
By clicking the check box next to the statement: "I have read and accept these Official Rules," and the "submit" or similar button, you signify that you have read and agree to these Rules and meet the eligibility requirements. If you do not check the box indicating your confirmation of and agreement to the above, then you will not be entered in the sweepstakes and cannot win a prize.
It is your sole responsibility to notify the Administrator if you change your e-mail address ("Address"). To do so, please update your Address at www.disneyprivacycenter.com.
All Entries must be received by 11:59 P.M. on January 26, 2022. Proof of entering information on the entry form is not considered proof of delivery or receipt of such entry. In event of a dispute regarding the identity of the person submitting an Entry, it will be deemed to be submitted by the person in whose name the Address is registered. Entries by any method other than set forth above are void. Any use of automated or programmed methods of effecting Entry is prohibited. Potential winners may be required to provide proof of eligibility upon request prior to prize award.
Neither the Entities, nor any of their officers, directors, shareholders, employees, agents or representatives, (individually and collectively, "Releasees") are responsible for Entries from persons residing outside the Territory; Entries that are altered, delayed, deleted, destroyed, fraudulent, improperly accessed, inaccurate, incomplete, interrupted, irregular in any way, late, lost, misdirected, multiple, non-delivered, stolen, tampered with, unauthorized, unintelligible or otherwise not in compliance with these Rules; or for lost, interrupted or unavailable network, server or other connections; miscommunications; failed phone, computer hardware or software or telephone transmissions; technical failures; unauthorized human intervention; traffic congestion; garbled or jumbled transmissions; undeliverable e-mails resulting from any form of active or passive e-mail filtering; insufficient space in your e-mail account to receive e-mail; or other errors of any kind, whether due to electronic, human, mechanical, printing, production or technical errors or other causes; even if caused by the negligence of any of the Releasees. Each of such potential Entries will be disqualified. Void where prohibited or restricted by law and subject to all applicable federal, state, local and municipal laws and regulations.
5. PRIZES: Thirty (30) prizes are available to be won. Each prize includes four (4) adult one-day tickets to the New York Boat Show which is scheduled to be held between January 26 - January 31, 2022 at The Javits Center in New York, NY.Each winner will be able to attend any one (1) day of the New York Boat Show between January 26 - January 31, 2022. PRIZE DOES NOT INCLUDE TRAVEL OR ACCOMMODATIONS. PRIZE TICKETS MUST BE USED BY JANUARY 31, 2022. Each winner must pick up tickets at the Javits Center Will Call desk, located at the front of the show near the registration area. Approximate retail value ("ARV") of each prize: $64.00. Total ARV of all prizes: $1,600. The prizes will be awarded provided they are validly claimed by January 26, 2020, after which no alternate winners will be selected, nor unclaimed prizes awarded. Prizes are provided "as is" and without any warranty of any kind. Prizes are non-transferable. No cash redemption or prize substitution allowed by any winner. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value if advertised prizes become unavailable. Limit one (1) prize per household/family.
6. WINNER SELECTION: In five (5) drawings on or about January 20, 21, 24, 25 and 26, 2022, Administrator will randomly select five (5) potential winners each from among all eligible Entries received by 11:59 PM the night before each drawing. All non-winning Entries from each drawing will remain in the Entry pool and will carry over to each subsequent drawing. Odds of winning depend on the total number of eligible Entries received as of the date and time of each such drawing.
7. WINNER NOTIFICATION: Potential winners will be notified by e-mail on or about January 20, 21, 24,25 and 26, 2022. Disqualification and the selection of an alternate winner may result from any of the following: 1. failure to respond to notification within forty-eight (48) hours; 2. the return of an e-mail notification as undeliverable after two (2) attempts; 3. the return of any other notice as undeliverable; 4.potential winner's failure to provide Administrator with satisfactory proof of identity/eligibility; 5. potential winner's failure to validly claim a prize before January 26, 2020; and 6. any other non-compliance with these Rules.
8. PRIVACY POLICY/DATA COLLECTION: All personal information provided by you for this Sweepstakes is subject to Administrator's privacy policy located at https://disneyprivacycenter.com.
9. CONDITIONS: By entering this Sweepstakes and/or accepting any prize you may win, you agree that: 1) You will abide by and be bound by these Rules and Sponsor's and Administrator's decisions, which shall be final and binding in all respects; 2) the Entry becomes solely Sponsor's property and will not be acknowledged or returned; 3) you release and hold harmless the Releasees from any and all liability for claims, injuries, losses or damages of any kind, including without limitation, death and bodily injury, resulting, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from the awarding, delivery, acceptance, use, misuse, possession, loss or misdirection of the prizes; participation in the Sweepstakes or any Sweepstakes-related activity or travel or from any interaction with, or downloading of, computer Sweepstakes information; 4)the Releasees do not make any representation, warranty or guarantee, express or implied, relating to the Sweepstakes or the prizes, 5) winner's acceptance of a prize constitutes the grant to Sponsors and assigns of an unconditional right to use winner's name, address (city and state only), voice, likeness, photograph, biographical and prize information and/or statements about the Sweepstakes for any programming, publicity, advertising and promotional purposes without additional compensation, except where prohibited by law; 6) in the event viruses, bugs, unauthorized human intervention, Acts of God, acts or regulations of any governmental or supra-national authority, war, national emergency, accident, fire, riot, strikes, lock-outs, industrial disputes, acts of terrorism or other matters beyond the Administrator's reasonable control, corrupt, prevent or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play of the Sweepstakes, so that it cannot be conducted as originally planned, except where prohibited by law, Administrator has the right, in its sole discretion, to modify these Rules or to cancel, modify, terminate or suspend the Sweepstakes; and in such event, to select a winner by such method as Administrator in its sole discretion shall consider equitable; 7) the Releasees are not responsible for typographical or other errors in the offer or administration of this Sweepstakes, including but not limited to: errors in the advertising, Rules and selection and announcement of the winners; 8) any portion of a prize not accepted or used by a winner will be forfeited; 9) the Releasees are not responsible for any inability of a winner to accept or use a prize (or any portion thereof) for any reason; 10) the Administrator has the right, at any time and at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual it suspects to be doing any of the following: (a) tampering or attempting to tamper with the Entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes; (b) violating these Rules; (c) violating the terms of service, privacy policy or other terms, conditions of use and/or general rules or guidelines of any Sweepstakes property or service; (d) acting in bad faith, unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner, or with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person or (e) for any other good cause as determined solely by the Administrator; 11) since any attempt by any individual to deliberately undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes is a violation of these Rules as well as criminal and civil laws; and should Administrator believe or become aware that such an attempt has been, is being, or will be made, it has the right to seek remedies and damages from any responsible individuals to the fullest extent permitted by law, including without limitation criminal prosecution; 12) all disputes, claims and causes of action at law or in equity (individually, "Claim") arising out of or relating to the Sweepstakes, the meaning or interpretation of these Rules or the prizes awarded shall be resolved by applying the laws of New York, without regard to conflict of laws provisions therein, and shall be solely and exclusively brought in the state or federal courts within the borough of Manhattan, in the State of New York; notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in this Section; 13) all Claims shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; 13) all Claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event include attorneys' fees, and under no circumstances will you be permitted to obtain awards for, and you hereby waive all rights to claim, punitive, incidental, special, consequential damages and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses and waive all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased; and 14) the Administrator has the right to amend these Rules, from time to time, at its sole discretion, or to cancel or postpone the Sweepstakes.
10. WINNER'S LIST: for the names of winners, go to abc7ny.com
