ABC premieres

ABC power couple Cobie Smulders and Taran Killam talk series premieres

By Jennifer Matarese and Sandy Kenyon
NEW YORK -- Check out this ABC power couple! Cobie Smulders of "Stumptown" and Taran Killam of "Single Parents" hit the red carpet together to promote the premiere of her show and season 2 of his.

The parents of two are both starring in their own respective series on ABC.

"Stumptown" stars Smulders as "Dex Parios," an army veteran with a gambling debt turned private investigator. The series is based on the graphic novel by the same name.

Meantime, Killam is back as "Will Cooper" for season two of "Single Parents." When we left off, he and Angie (Leighton Meester) had almost kissed! Will they be just friends or something more in season two?

The couple joked on the red carpet about their beauty routines preparing for big events, but in the end they agreed it's always fun doing things together.

"ABC, in general, has made our life very convenient," Killam said.

Season 2 of "Single Parents" premieres on Wednesday, September 25th at 9:30/8:30c, followed by the premiere of "Stumptown" at 10/9c on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc primetimeabc premieres
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC PREMIERES
Digging into the mysteries of 'Emergence'
'The Office' star Kate Flannery talks preps for premiere of DWTS
First look at the new fall season on ABC
Tamron Hall talks about new talk show
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ Transit train hits car at crossing in River Edge
Man accused in fatal stabbing teen at LI strip mall due in court
Elderly widow robbed of $5K for husband's headstone
Driver crashes after police pursuit on George Washington Bridge
AccuWeather: More sun and nice
Missing baby on Long Island found safe, father not yet located
Firefighters jump fence to reach back of burning Newark building
Show More
Driver charged after 1-year-old girl killed when SUV jumps curb
7 On Your Side Investigates unvaccinated students quarantined in schools
Amber Alert: Man wanted in search for missing 5-year-old NJ girl
UFOs are real, US Navy says
Woman goes missing after NJ fire; Friend found with her Jeep
More TOP STORIES News