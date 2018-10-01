MONTCLAIR, New Jersey (WABC) --Weeks after he was job shamed for working at a Trader Joe's in New Jersey, 'Cosby Show' actor Geoffrey Owens is back to his true love - performing Shakespeare.
Owens was one of several local actors who read from the Bard's work on Sunday night at St. Luke's Church in Montclair.
Owens is no longer working at Trader Joe's, and he recently accepted a role on a Tyler Perry drama.
However, he says he would go back to the grocery job if he needs to.
