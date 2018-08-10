ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Actress Sean Young wanted for questioning about burglary in Astoria

EMBED </>More Videos

It's alleged that the actress took laptops.

Eyewitness News
ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) --
The NYPD is looking to question actress Sean Young over an alleged burglary in Queens.

TMZ is reporting the actress, who was recently in Blade Runner 2049, was allegedly caught on camera stealing laptops and video production software in Astoria.

The actress reportedly appears on the surveillance video with a man.

The NYPD says they are also looking to speak to that person as well.

The two Apple laptops taken contain video production software from School of Old, LLC in Astoria.

One of the suspects, it's not immediately clear which, worked at the production company but was fired four months ago.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentburglaryAstoriaQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
50 Cent and more read 'Mean Tweets: Hip Hop Edition'
Death of 'Superman' actress Margot Kidder ruled a suicide
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Can't-miss food and drink events in New York City this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Father of baby found dead in East River due in court
Grandmother stabbed breaking up fight in Brooklyn
University basketball coach charged in Queens punch death
Smoke from California wildfires reaches NYC
Chief of Palisades Parkway Police arrested on drug charges
State of emergency ahead of Charlottesville anniversary
Wake set for NJ father, 4 daughters killed in crash
Restore 495 project brings ramp closure, lane closures
Show More
Missing Brooklyn siblings found safe in Midtown Starbucks
VIDEO: Teen pushed off 30-foot bridge in Washington
MUGSHOTS: 22 arrested in Queens drug bust
Pregnant woman, 2 kids rescued from Brooklyn fire
Residents displaced after partial building collapse in the Bronx
More News