Arts & Entertainment

Alex Trebek's 'Jeopardy!' wardrobe donated to charity that helps break cycle of homelessness, incarceration, addiction

Alex Trebek's family is paying it forward by donating much of his "Jeopardy!" wardrobe to a charity that helps those looking to make a fresh start.
By George Pennacchio
LOS ANGELES -- Alex Trebek's family is showing it means not just to "give back" but to "pay it forward."

The late "Jeopardy!" host was always known for his philanthropy. And that's continuing even three months after his death.

Trebek's own family and his "Jeopardy!" family are donating much of the late game show host's wardrobe to "The Doe Fund," a nonprofit organization in New York working to help break the cycle of incarceration, homelessness and addiction.

The donation includes 14 suites, 58 dress shirts, 300 neckties, plus shoes, belts and other items that will be distributed for men to wear on job interviews.

MORE: Alex Trebek donated 62 acres of land in LA for conservation in the 90s
EMBED More News Videos

Outside of fronting a game show, beloved "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek also dedicated his life to various philanthropic efforts that went mostly unseen by the public.



'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek, wife Jean donate $500K to help LA area homeless
EMBED More News Videos

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek and his wife Jean donate $500,000 to help the homeless in LA's San Fernando Valley.



MORE: 'Jeopardy!' guest host Ken Jennings pays emotional tribute to Alex Trebek
EMBED More News Videos

Guest host Ken Jennings paid an emotional tribute to Alex Trebek during Monday night's episode of "Jeopardy!"

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcharitysocietyalex trebekdonationssuitsjeopardy
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Life-saving discovery: Hero cop finds missing man shoeless in snowy woods
LIST: 11 more pop-up vaccination sites coming to NY this week
Attorney accidentally gets on Zoom call with cat filter on
What you need to know before tax season starts Friday
When is the next snowstorm coming?
Andy Reid's son on leave after crash that critically injured girl
The Countdown: Trump's 2nd impeachment trial proceeds after 56-44 vote
Show More
NYPD officers rescue injured hawk near busy roadway
3 buildings evacuated after manhole explosions in NYC
AccuWeather: Cold with filtered sun
LI man is latest riot arrest after 'smoke out' at the Capitol
Dad held for 8 months in federal immigration custody returns home
More TOP STORIES News