OSCARS

Unexpected moments that prove anything can happen at the Oscars

EMBED </>More Videos

From winners jumping on chairs to the Best Picture mix-up, take a look back at surprising moments in Oscars history. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Last year's Best Picture mishap wasn't the first big Oscars surprise. Check out these other unexpected moments in Oscars history.

1968: Microphone malfunction


Host Bob Hope and presenters Macdonald Carey and Diahann Carroll ad libbed through a microphone malfunction.

1974: Host interrupted

Even after Robert Opel went streaking across the Oscars stage, host David Niven stayed calm, asking the audience, "Isn't it fascinating to think that probably the only laugh that man will ever get in life is by stripping off and showing his shortcomings?"

1991: Billy Crystal horsing around

Host Billy Crystal made quite the entrance on his "ride," a horse, in a tribute to that year's Best Picture Dances with Wolves. The stage partner was his own horse, Beechnut, according to People.

1992: Jack Palance's show of strength


When accepting the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in City Slickers, Jack Palance, then 73, spoke about how hard it can be finding work in Hollywood after reaching a certain age. To prove his abilities, he dropped to the ground and did one-armed push-ups, to the delight of the audience.

1999: Roberto Benigni's acrobatics


Roberto Benigni, the writer, director and star of Life is Beautiful, couldn't contain his excitement when his film was announced as the winner in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

2013: Jennifer Lawrence's slip

Jennifer Lawrence brought the audience to their feet as she accepted the award for Best Actress, though she claimed they were all cheering out of pity because she tripped on the way to the stage.

2017: Best Picture mishap


Despite all the unexpected moments from Oscars past, last year's infamous Best Picture envelope mix-up was perhaps the most surprising moment in the ceremony's history.

Don't miss the Oscars this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarscelebrityaward shows
OSCARS
New museum devoted to movies coming soon
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Pink stars in People's Beautiful Issue
Robert Lopez achieves unprecedented 'double EGOT'
Frances McDormand's Oscar stolen at Governors Ball
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News