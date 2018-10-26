BACKSTAGE WITH SANDY KENYON

Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: 'Enough' gun violence

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandy goes backstage with the kids from the National Dance Institute who are featured in a new PSA aimed at combating gun violence

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
It begins so innocently, a child in school with a balloon. Then it pops, and everyone wonders: Was it a gunshot?

It's a fear that school children across the country now life with every day. And now, it's the subject of a new public service announcement called "Enough."

Students from The National Dance Institute are hoping to raise awareness and encourage voters to support gun control legislation.

"A message is sent without saying anything," choreographer James Alsop said. "Everybody is expressing themselves through their bodies, so you have to immediately connect with the kids emotionally."

The PSA was inspired by the epidemic of school shootings around the country, particulary the massacre at Parkland High School that left 17 people dead and another 17 injured.

"The message alone is even kids are thinking about this," Alsop said. "We can't listen to anybody else. We can listen to the future."

Alsop, who has worked with Beyonce and J-Lo, coached the kids from Harlem's National Dance Institute for free.

"I've never been in a video like this before," one dancer said. "To dance to a Sia song, working with James, working with a real director, with camera crews and the entire shebang, it was great."

To talk to these children is to experience the pain that still lingers from the deadliest high school shooting in U.S. history.

"People who are voting should take away that you should stop gun violence," dancer Victoria Serra said. "And vote for the person who's going to stop gun violence."

And that's the simple call to action: Vote.

"I want you to take the main message, which is vote," dancer Sarafina Belafonte said. "Not only so you can share your beliefs and thoughts and represent them, but also so you can represent us."

Sia sings in the campaign's theme song, "The past is still haunting me." Now, perhaps, it should start haunting all of us.

"Having young people involved in a project like this raises awareness about how we all care about this kind of stuff," dancer Eden Rolle said. "And we all have a voice, and we all feel passionately about some of the same things that I can imagine you feel passionately about. And I hope that it says to people in power, people in charge, people with the resources to make change that we don't view our lives as expendable. And we hope that they don't either."

Watch the entire video of "Enough"
EMBED More News Videos

Students from Harlem's National Dance Institute starred in the "Enough" video to combat gun violence.


For more information, visit NationalDance.org.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentsandy kenyonoriginalsbackstage with sandy kenyongun violencedancemusicNew York CityManhattanHarlem
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BACKSTAGE WITH SANDY KENYON
Celebrating the life of Whitney Houston
Return to Studio 54 in new documentary
Emma Stone at the NYFF
Backstage with Sandy: Guitar Mash songwriting contest
More backstage with sandy kenyon
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Hunter Killer' review: Not worth your money
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: 'Enough' gun violence
NBC cancels 'Megyn Kelly Today' following blackface comments
Happy Halloween: 5 seasonal events worth seeking out in New York City this weekend
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Pipe bomb suspect arrested; 'Not a hoax,' FBI says
Cesar Sayoc, pipe bomb suspect, has record including bomb threat
Suspected pipe bomb removed from Manhattan post office
PIPE BOMB SCARE: Who are the targets?
NBC cancels 'Megyn Kelly Today' following blackface comments
Baby dies of bacterial infection at NJ hospital, 4 sick
Neighborhood Eats: Peruvian food at 'Llamita'
Hurricane wipes Hawaiian Island off the map
Show More
AccuWeather Alert: Saturday nor'easter
83-year-old longtime postal worker killed in NJ hit and run
2 arrested after Brooklyn nurse found dead in closet
What a break! NJ man's fall leads to hospital lottery pool win
Elderly woman slashed, man punched during LI home invasion
More News