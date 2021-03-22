Arts & Entertainment

Big Pun Plaza: Bronx intersection renamed after late hip hop icon

GRAND CONCOURSE, Bronx (WABC) -- An iconic intersection in the Bronx was co-named after the larger-than-life presence who helped put the borough on the hip hop map.

City officials and loved ones of the late Big Punisher, born Christopher Lee Rios, were on hand as Fordham Road and Grand Concourse was renamed "Big Pun Plaza."

"In his short life, Big Pun was a tremendous contributor to the vibrant cultural life of the Bronx," City Councilman Fernando Cabrera said. "I am proud to memorialize and honor Big Pun by co-naming this intersection Big Pun Plaza."

ALSO READ | Beyoncé, Taylor Swift make history as female performers dominate Grammys

Cabrera credited Big Pun's family for making the event happen.

"You guys are champions, you made it happen," he said. "You came to us, and you said, 'This has to happen in the Bronx,' and it had to happen in the most famous, the most important intersection in the entire Bronx."

The rapper was born and raised in the Bronx, the Grammy nominee was the first Latino solo rapper to have a platinum album. He died of a heart attack in 2000 at the age of 28, survived by his wife Liza and their children Star, Vanessa, and Christopher Jr.

"This is beautiful...I am so appreciative of this moment," Liza Rios said. "Pun loved the Bronx. He embodied the Bronx, his soul, everything. He loved the Bronx, he loved its people."

Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. credited Big Pun's influence to helping bring the Universal Hip Hop Museum to the Bronx. It is currently under construction, and Diaz hoped Big Pun would be one of the first featured artists.

"Big Pun was a treasure," he said. "This is long overdue. This is long overdue for Liza and the family. This is long overdue for Pun. This is long overdue for the B-X. This is long overdue for hip hop."

ALSO READ | Dr. Dre says he's 'doing great' after being hospitalized in LA with apparent brain aneurysm

Liza Rios concluded by thanking the fans.

"Because of you, he lives on," she said. "This is forever."

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citybronxgrand concourserap musicrappermusicstreet renaminggrammy award
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NY Gov. Cuomo holds COVID-19 update
Ages 50+ eligible for COVID vaccine starting Tuesday in New York
Murphy says no new reopenings 'for some time' due to variants
Winery offers $10,000 a month dream job
NJ landlord charged with sex crimes against 13 tenants
Olympic surfing hopeful Katherine Diaz killed by lightning while training
1 killed, 2 injured in crash on NJ Turnpike in Newark
Show More
How to get 1 free Krispy Kreme doughnut every day in 2021
What to do if you get a call from a debt collector
Asian American woman leaving rally with daughter punched in face
Indoor fitness classes resume in NYC at 33%, yellow zone restrictions lifted
In-person learning resumes today at NYC high schools, new opt-in info
More TOP STORIES News