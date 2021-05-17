Bobby Bones talks about his new show with adventure and heart, 'Breaking Bobby Bones'

NEW YORK -- Bobby Bones is not only a radio host and mentor on "American Idol," but now he's taking on a new National Geographic show called "Breaking Bobby Bones."In each half-hour episode, you'll see Bobby pursue his own mantra of Fight. Grind. Repeat."If it made me really uncomfortable, it's probably a good episode," Bobby said. "Because if I was just good at it, it wouldn't be that interesting."He travels to destinations across the country to find people with unique jobs, skills, hobbies and abilities.Upon arrival, he meets local everyday heroes who challenge him to conquer (or at least attempt) the tricks of their trades while exploring the triumphs and tragedies that made these heroes who they are today."Ralph went to Afghanistan, lost both of his legs in an explosion, came back to the states and was lost in his life, didn't know what to do. I mean, he came home without two legs that he went overseas with," Bobby said. "So here he is now, and he has to figure out what he's going to do and he found something called sled hockey, which is the Paralympic US hockey team, I mean they're on sleds instead of skates. I don't know anything about hockey, I'm from Arkansas. So I go and I meet with him and I'm telling his story."It's not just telling his story, he had to learn how to play sled hockey too. "Those guys really beat me up!" Bobby said.He also takes on white water kayaking with Lonnie who is blind after being shot in the face with a shotgun."It stunk sometimes to be dunked over and over again in training, but it felt great to show people what Lonnie's been through, and show people whatever they're going through, there's nothing too big that you can't fight through," Bobby said."Breaking Bobby Bones" premieres Monday, May 31 at 10/9c on National Geographic, with two back-to-back episodes.The series then moves to Sundays at 10/9c with two new episodes premiering each week.