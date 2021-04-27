jon bon jovi

Bon Jovi bringing concert to drive-in theaters for 1 night only

Bon Jovi performing drive-in concert for 1 night only

PHILADELPHIA (WABC) -- Bon Jovi is ready to rock for a special event.

The New Jersey band is performing an exclusive, virtual show to kick off the "Encore Drive-In Nights" concert series.

Tickets go on sale Thursday with a pre-sale on Wednesday.

The event will be held one night only on May 22.

The concert will play on some 300 drive-in and outdoor theater screens, including three locations in the Tri-State area: Movie Lot Drive-In in Bayshore, Warwick Drive-In in Warwick and Fair Oaks Drive-In in Middletown.



Encore Drive-In Nights has released the following information for concertgoers:

- Each ticket admits one standard passenger car or truck (RVs and limousines not permitted).

- You will only need to purchase one (1) ticket per vehicle of no more than six people.

- All guests must have a seatbelt.

- General Admission parking is based on a first-come-first-serve basis. The show is expected to be full. Please arrive early. Gates typically open an hour before showtime. Please check with your local venue for gate times.

- Venue staff reserves the right to move cars as needed.

- Guests must follow venue speed limits, cones and marked lanes.

- Advertised start time is approximate. Most shows begin at sundown. Check your local venue for exact show time.

- Guests must adhere to all venue rules and policies as well as state and local laws.

- Children should not be left unattended.

- Once a vehicle or person leaves the venue, no re-entry will be permitted.

- Shows will go on rain or shine.

- No refunds.

- Prepare Before You Attend

- To limit car battery usage, bring a battery-operated FM radio to listen to the concert.

- Have hand sanitizer and masks available.



- No weapons, legal or illegal drugs, or alcohol allowed.

- No outside food or beverage is permitted unless a Food & Beverage Permit is purchased directly through the Encore Drive-In Nights ticketing platform or directly with the venue, where available. Please check with your local venue for their participation.

- Sound will be broadcast through FM radio. Please see local venue for details.

- Headlights must be turned off when facing the screen.

- In the event of severe weather, you will be contacted regarding a reschedule or a potential refund. For up-to-date details regarding the event, please check with your local venue.

- Know before you go! For up-to-date details regarding the event, please check with your local venue.

A 91-year-old grandmother in hospice care in the East Village is speaking out after becoming the victim of a heartless scam



