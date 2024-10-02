Sayreville dedicates performing arts center to Jon Bon Jovi

SAYREVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- There was a big honor for New Jersey icon Jon Bon Jovi in Sayreville on Tuesday afternoon.

Sayreville Public Schools dedicated its performing arts center to the iconic rocker.

"You are writing the story of your life," said Jovi.

The singer was born in Perth Amboy and then went to high school in Metuchen before he transferred to Sayreville for high school his junior and senior years.

"I missed my senior prom because I was over opening for Southside Johnny at Freehold Raceway," said Jovi.

Jovi attended Sayreville High School, where he performed for the first time live on stage in a talent competition and came in second place. He graduated from the school in 1980.

"Go full throttle do everything pursue everything but take time to smell the roses," Jovi told students. "I still have the same record contract 40 years later. It's all beyond my wildest dreams."

Students got a history lesson with pictures of all he went through to get to where he is -- his first guitar teacher, first band, and a picture with Bruce Springsteen. Lesson one? Fail. He told students that they will fail, but to keep trying.

"Go full throttle in everything, pursue everything but take time to smell the roses. I still have the same record contract 40 years later. It's all beyond my wildest wildest wildest dreams," he said.

Jovi donated a new recording studio to the school after the ceremony.

The school system also plans to induct Jovi into the Sayreville War Memorial High School Hall of Fame.

ALSO READ: Brides left scrambling after NJ event space files for bankruptcy

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has the latest on one couple facing a major dilemma after learning of the wedding venue's foreclosure.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.