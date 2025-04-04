Weekend gun buyback event in Brooklyn aims to reduce gun violence across NYC

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Are the streets of New York City getting safer?

Governor Hochul and the NYPD say yes, and they have the numbers to prove it.

They say gun violence in particular is down about 53 percent from before the pandemic.

They also say shootings are at their lowest levels on record in 28 communities.

Eyewitness News' Darla Miles sat down with Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez to talk about initiatives in Brooklyn that could drive the numbers even lower.

Gonzalez says the number of shootings last year were the lowest ever in the history of the borough.

Part of the strategy is by paying out cash to anyone who wants to surrender a gun regardless of where they live.

Investigators do not check to see if these firearms have been used in previous crimes. The guns are melted down, the person who turned it in can walk away with no questions asked.

"This is the first one this year. People ask for gun buybacks all the time," Gonzalez said.

There is no feeling more helpless than to get caught in the crossfire as everyday New Yorkers are just going about their day.

Gonzalez says his office is set to host a gun buyback this Saturday in Brooklyn.

"Why now? Why April? Because we want to start to get the guns off the street before the summer," Gonzalez said.

The program, which has been wildly successful over the last few years, recovers hundreds of guns at the no-questions-asked event.

"It surprises people. We have young men who have guns and simply want to do it around holidays cause they want to be able to buy presents for their loved ones. But what I do find amazing is the number of parents and grandparents who say there's a gun in my house, I want it out of my house," Gonzalez said.

Families want to avoid the same tragic outcome of an accidental shooting last month.

17-year-old Deaza Barkley from Brooklyn was fatally struck in the head by her 16-year-old friend who was handling an illegal firearm.

"Our violence interrupters are out in the Bedford Stuyvesant area, they're telling these young men this is not a trick," Gonzalez said.

Violence interrupters are a big part of the DA's efforts to break the cycle of gun violence.

"It's important that we speak directly to young people, especially young men who are carrying guns. They feel more powerful, more protected withhand guns and we have to let them know that the stats actually suggest just the opposite. And then we also want to invest in them," Gonzalez said.

The gun buyback event will be held Saturday April 5th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church, located at 574 Madison Street in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn.

Those who turn in operable guns and assault rifles will receive a $500 bank card.

The District Attorney said that his office will offer money in the form of a $500 bank card for each operable gun or assault rifle turned in. There will be an offer of a $200 bank card for ghost guns or 3D-printed guns with a maximum of two per person.

Tthey will pay $75 for rifles and shotguns and $25 for imitation and air guns.

No identification is required, and all transactions will be anonymous, no questions asked.

