Woman charged after man, 2 kids struck outside elementary school in Queens

A 35-year-old female driver in a Nissan Versa lost control and crashed into the sidewalk, hitting multiple pedestrians.

A 35-year-old female driver in a Nissan Versa lost control and crashed into the sidewalk, hitting multiple pedestrians.

A 35-year-old female driver in a Nissan Versa lost control and crashed into the sidewalk, hitting multiple pedestrians.

A 35-year-old female driver in a Nissan Versa lost control and crashed into the sidewalk, hitting multiple pedestrians.

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- A woman is facing multiple charges after three pedestrians were struck outside an elementary school in Queens on Thursday.

Salmata Bah, 35, is charged with reckless endangerment, reckless driving and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. at 37th St and 35th Avenue in front of an elementary school on 35th Avenue.

Police say Bah reversed her a 2014 Nissan Versa onto the sidewalk and struck the three victims.

A 7-year-old girl broke her femur and has a head injury, a 14-year-old girl suffered injuries to both legs and a 58-year-old man suffered injuries to both of his legs.

They are all said to be stable on Friday.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.